Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Blasts three-run homer Friday
Beltre smacked a three-run home run as part of a two-hit effort in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
Beltre's slugging percentage had lagged behind last season's mark over his first month of games after he came off the disabled list May 29, but it seems he's found his power stroke since the Fourth of July. Over his last six contests, Beltre has recorded five extra-base hits -- including three home runs -- while plating eight runs. His long ball Friday tied the game in the sixth inning and gave him 453 for his career, allowing Beltre to pass former Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski for 38th place on the all-time list.
