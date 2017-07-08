Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Clubs sixth homer Friday
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Angels.
The homer was his sixth in 33 games this season, while Beltre's .906 OPS is his highest mark since 2012. The 38-year-old may have trouble staying healthy these days, but when he's on the field he remains as dangerous a hitter as ever.
