Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues tear with homer

Beltre went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

The veteran has settled right back into the heart of the Texas lineup and made an immediate impact. Beltre owns a .294/.367/.529 slash line with four homers, 21 RBI and 11 runs through just 98 plate appearances. He projects to remain a rock-solid option at the hot concern moving forward.