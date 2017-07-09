Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues to mash with Saturday homer

Beltre hit a two-run home run for his only hit in four at-bats Saturday against the Angels.

The third-inning blast off Halos starter Jesse Chavez marked his second in as many nights and pushes him forward with a promising start to July (8-for-24, one homer, three RBI, five runs scored). Beltre is on his way back to being a reliable mixed fantasy asset after recovering from early-season calf troubles that kept him sidelined, and he could gain an even bigger spark to his bat in the second half.

