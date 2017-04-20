Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Making small progress in recovery
Beltre (calf) began to ramp up his workouts Wednesday morning, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beltre is starting to put weight on his strained calf for the first time, participating in stretching and flexibility workouts. From there, the plan is to begin "a more intense regimen" on a unique treadmill that allows Beltre to work out without putting full weight on the calf. Though this is a step in the right direction, the team still doesn't expect the veteran to return before the end of April.
