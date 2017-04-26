Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not seeing much improvement

Beltre is not seeing much improvement in his injured right calf, and remains out indefinitely, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.

This has been a theme since he hit the DL, as any progress has been very gradual. He has not yet been cleared for on-field activities, and Joey Gallo will continue to start at third base in his stead.

