Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not seeing much improvement
Beltre is not seeing much improvement in his injured right calf, and remains out indefinitely, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.
This has been a theme since he hit the DL, as any progress has been very gradual. He has not yet been cleared for on-field activities, and Joey Gallo will continue to start at third base in his stead.
