Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats game-winning homer Tuesday

Beltre went 2-for-4 with a game-winning solo home run off Cody Allen in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Cleveland.

The seemingly ageless Beltre has now homered in three straight games, giving him five in 24 contests since rejoining the Rangers lineup at the end of May and 450 in his illustrious career. If he can keep it up, his current .935 OPS would also be his best since 2004.