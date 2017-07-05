Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three-hit night in losing effort
Beltre recorded three hits in five at-bats in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Beltre's first-inning double -- the 600th of his career -- was his first extra-base since June 27, ending a six-game dry spell. The 38-year-old's power production has lagged behind last season's pace, but he's remained a pillar for fantasy owners in the batting-average category while he continues his march toward 3,000 hits.
