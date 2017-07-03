Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Walks three times Sunday

Beltre went 0-for-2 with three walks in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

Beltre only has two hits over his last five starts, but he's at least helped out owners in leagues where on-base percentage is a category by racking up six walks during that time. Despite his delayed start to the season, Beltre has established himself as a must-start player since returning to action in late May by hitting .274/.368/.491 with five home runs, 22 RBI and 14 runs.