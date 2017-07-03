Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Walks three times Sunday
Beltre went 0-for-2 with three walks in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.
Beltre only has two hits over his last five starts, but he's at least helped out owners in leagues where on-base percentage is a category by racking up six walks during that time. Despite his delayed start to the season, Beltre has established himself as a must-start player since returning to action in late May by hitting .274/.368/.491 with five home runs, 22 RBI and 14 runs.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats game-winning homer Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues tear with homer•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Belts third homer in Sunday's win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Leaves mark in win over Jays•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Whacks second homer of 2017•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Plates three runs in loss•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...