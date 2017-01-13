Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Avoids arbitration
Griffin agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Griffin got off to a strong start last year, going 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in April, but he went on to post ERAs north of 5.30 in each of the final three months. As things stand now, Griffin appears to have the inside track at the final rotation spot, but he will need to hold his own to fend off some of the younger, higher-upside arms in the organization.
More News
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Serves up two homers in no-decision against Brewers•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Takes no-decision after being shelled Tuesday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Takes no-decision despite quality start against Astros•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Bombed for eight runs in loss to Mariners•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Manages to pick up another win•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Doomed by lack of run support Saturday•