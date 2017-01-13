Griffin agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Griffin got off to a strong start last year, going 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in April, but he went on to post ERAs north of 5.30 in each of the final three months. As things stand now, Griffin appears to have the inside track at the final rotation spot, but he will need to hold his own to fend off some of the younger, higher-upside arms in the organization.