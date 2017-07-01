Rangers' Alex Claudio: Could be short-term option to close
Claudio could be an option to get saves for the Rangers in the short term, following Matt Bush's removal from the closer role Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bush suffered his fifth blown save of the season Friday, prompting his removal from the ninth-inning role. Keone Kela, who is nursing a sore shoulder, is the presumed favorite to take over as the closer once fully healthy, but Claudio and Jose Leclerc could get saves while Kela is unavailable. The 25-year-old southpaw has a 2.48 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, but his 15.2 percent strikeout rate is atypical of a ninth-inning arm.
