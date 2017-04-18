Claudio has allowed just three of the 15 batters he's faced to reach base to begin the season.

Claudio doesn't see too much action since he is the Rangers' lefty specialist, but has impressed in that role during 2017. In 2016, the 25-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA over 51.2 innings with a 3.4 K/BB rate.

