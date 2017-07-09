Rangers' Alex Claudio: Finishes out Saturday's win
Claudio covered the final two innings of Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels, conceding a run on two hits and striking out two batters.
Since Matt Bush was removed from the closer's role July 1, the Rangers haven't had a save situation arise, but Saturday's game at least provided a hint of how manager Jeff Banister might address such a scenario. After Bush worked a scoreless seventh inning, Claudio pitched the eighth while the Rangers were holding a four-run lead, then came back out for the ninth. After he yielded an RBI groundout to Cameron Maybin, Banister called upon Jose Leclerc to start warming up, but Claudio was able to extinguish the Angels threat without any additional backup needed. It nonetheless appears that Leclerc is Option 1A to close for now, while Claudio and Bush likely rank second and third, respectively, in the pecking order. Keone Kela (shoulder) could leapfrog all three pitchers on the depth chart once he returns from the 10-day disabled list.
