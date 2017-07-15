Rangers' Alex Claudio: Nabs save Friday
Claudio picked up his second save of the season with a perfect inning Friday against the Royals.
Claudio is currently part of a closer-by-committee situation in Texas, but those holding on to the lefty's stock have to be happy to see him get the first save chance out of the break and convert the opportunity with ease. Keone Kela (shoulder) is likely to remain out at least through the rest of the weekend series with Kansas City, so Claudio may be in line for a few more saves in the near future.
