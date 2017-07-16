Claudio picked up his second save in as many games Saturday, needing just eight pitches to close the door in a 1-0 against the Royals.

The young left-hander has certainly taken advantage of Keone Kela's (shoulder) absence, snagging saves in consecutive games for the first time in his career while lowering his season ERA to 2.64. Claudio should continue giving Rangers' management plenty to think about regarding the current closer-by-committee situation, particularly considering his 3.60 FIP.