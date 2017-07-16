Rangers' Alex Claudio: Notches third save Saturday
Claudio picked up his second save in as many games Saturday, needing just eight pitches to close the door in a 1-0 win over the Royals.
The young left-hander has certainly taken advantage of Keone Kela's (shoulder) absence, snagging saves in consecutive games for the first time in his career while lowering his season ERA to 2.64. Claudio should continue giving Rangers management plenty to think about regarding the current closer-by-committee situation.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Nabs save Friday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Finishes out Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Could be short-term option to close•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Finishes out Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Covers three innings in relief•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Tosses two scoreless innings•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...