The Rangers are expected to increase Claudio's usage in the 2017 season, Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Claudio put together a solid season for the Rangers in 2016. Once the season finished, he'd compiled a 2.79 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 39 games (51.2 innings). Now that fellow reliever Jake Diekman (abdomen) will likely miss at least half the season rehabbing from surgery, it appears that Claudio will take on a greater workload for the Rangers. The southpaw isn't one to retire many batters by way of the strikeout (5.9 K/9 in 2016) but has a propensity for keeping the ball on the ground, as batters hit a grounder nearly 63 percent of the time with Claudio on the mound.