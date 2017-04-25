Tejeda, 18, is hitting .209/.340/.419 with two homers across 55 plate appearances with Low-A Hickory.

The young shortstop has unsurprisingly had more difficultly in his first exposure to full-season ball, striking out in 41.8 percent of his plate appearances. While the whiffs have sunk Tejeda's batting average, he still owns a 123 wRC+ thanks to his 14.5 percent walk rate and the power he's flashed when he has been able to make contact. Tejeda still looks like one of the Rangers' most promising position prospects in the lower minors.