Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Saturday's start
Cashner (shoulder) was activated from the DL and is set to start Saturday's game against the Mariners.
He was listed on the lineup card, and can therefore be safely deployed in deeper leagues for his first start of the season. Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. It would not be surprising if Cashner were limited to under 90 pitches as the Rangers will likely look to ease him back into action.
