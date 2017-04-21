Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Entertains in first home start with Texas
Cashner (0-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out three in Thursday's no-decision against the Royals.
Cashner impressed the home crowd in his first start as a Ranger in Arlington. His four walks were an eyesore, but the right-hander did a fine job wiggling out of the little trouble he encountered. With runners at first and second base in the first inning, the 30-year-old picked Mike Moustakas off second base and got Eric Hosmer to fly out, ending the biggest threat Cashner faced. Through two starts (11.1 innings), the veteran owns a nifty 2.38 ERA, but also sports a terrible 5:7 K:BB rate that would suggest Cashner's ERA is not safe for long. He'll make his next start Wednesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Runs into trouble in season debut•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Confirmed for Saturday start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to land Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Making first rehab start Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's time?
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...