Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Entertains in first home start with Texas

Cashner (0-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out three in Thursday's no-decision against the Royals.

Cashner impressed the home crowd in his first start as a Ranger in Arlington. His four walks were an eyesore, but the right-hander did a fine job wiggling out of the little trouble he encountered. With runners at first and second base in the first inning, the 30-year-old picked Mike Moustakas off second base and got Eric Hosmer to fly out, ending the biggest threat Cashner faced. Through two starts (11.1 innings), the veteran owns a nifty 2.38 ERA, but also sports a terrible 5:7 K:BB rate that would suggest Cashner's ERA is not safe for long. He'll make his next start Wednesday at home against the Twins.