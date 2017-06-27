Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Gets nod for Thursday start
Cashner (oblique) will come off the DL to start Thursday's game against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cashner will be on the bump for the first time since June 14, when he suffered an oblique strain that put him on the 10-day DL. The veteran right-hander has progressed quickly in his recovery, however, and appears ready to get back on the mound following a successful throwing session Monday . Either Austin Bibens-Dirkx or Nick Martinez will head to the bullpen once Cashner returns to the rotation, though that decision should be made later in the week.
