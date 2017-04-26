Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Issues six free passes Tuesday
Cashner (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits and six walks over just four innings in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Twins. He struck out three.
Given the sheer volume of baserunners Cashner allowed, it's somewhat miraculous that the only runs to score off him came from two solo homers. The 30-year-old has a superficially strong 2.93 ERA through three starts and 15.1 innings, but his 1.70 WHIP and atrocious 8:13 K:BB give the game away. That ERA is headed for major regression, perhaps as soon as Monday's road start against a dangerous Astros offense.
