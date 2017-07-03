Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Listed as Wednesday starter
Cashner (forearm) is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, the Associated Press reports.
Cashner's availability for the final week before the All-Star break seemed to be in jeopardy after he was hit in the right arm by a broken bat during his return from the disabled list last Thursday against the Indians, but for the time being, the Rangers appear optimistic he'll be able to make his next turn in the rotation. Assuming Cashner endures no renewed pain in his forearm during his pre-start bullpen session Monday, he'll likely be locked in for the Wednesday start, which would result in Austin Bibens-Dirkx moving back to the bullpen.
