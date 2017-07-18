Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Loses despite quality start Monday
Cashner (4-8) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across 6.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out three.
Cashner pitched efficiently through the opening innings and actually carried a shut out into the sixth. He allowed a sacrifice fly with two outs in that frame and allowed a solo home run to Seth Smith in the seventh, with the bullpen later tacking another run on his ledger. Despite his eighth loss, Cashner turned in his second consecutive quality start and held his ERA at a solid 3.58 on the heels of a difficult string of matchups. That figure could regress if the veteran continues to post a 1.41 WHIP and an unsightly 43:38 K:BB -- two areas he will look to improve upon Saturday against the Rays.
