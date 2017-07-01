Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Next start up in the air
Cashner (forearm) could miss his next scheduled start against Boston, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Although Cashner's projected start Tuesday was already up in the air due to his forearm contusion, the news of Martin Perez (thumb) potentially returning to the rotation could allow the Rangers to give Cashner some rest. If Perez is able to throw Monday, the team would likely move Yu Darvish back a day with Cashner or Austin Bibens-Dirkx vying for Wednesday's start. The team hasn't announced anything as yet, but are likely to address the situation as soon as possible depending on the availability of Perez.
