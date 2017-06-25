Cashner (oblique) will not be taking the hill for Sunday's contest with the Yankees.

Nick Martinez takes the mound for the series finale as Cashner continues to battle back from a strained oblique. Signs indicate the right-hander returning Thursday or Friday with Yu Darvish (triceps) able to make his scheduled start Wednesday.

