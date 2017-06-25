Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Not starting Sunday
Cashner (oblique) will not be taking the hill for Sunday's contest with the Yankees.
Nick Martinez takes the mound for the series finale as Cashner continues to battle back from a strained oblique. Signs indicate the right-hander returning Thursday or Friday with Yu Darvish (triceps) able to make his scheduled start Wednesday.
