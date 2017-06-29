Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Officially activated for Thursday start
Cashner (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL in advance of Thursday's scheduled start against the Indians.
It was a short trip to the disabled list for Cashner, who landed there June 17 and ended up missing only two turns in the rotation. He had given the Rangers 69.1 frames prior to the injury, but was only striking out batters at a career-low 4.3 K/9, and his 3.50 ERA was a bit reflective of good luck. Cashner also gets a tough matchup in his first game back, toeing the rubber opposite Corey Kluber in Cleveland.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: X-rays negative•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Suffers forearm contusion•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Gets nod for Thursday start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Will throw bullpen session Monday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Not ruled out for Sunday start•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....