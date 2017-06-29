Cashner (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL in advance of Thursday's scheduled start against the Indians.

It was a short trip to the disabled list for Cashner, who landed there June 17 and ended up missing only two turns in the rotation. He had given the Rangers 69.1 frames prior to the injury, but was only striking out batters at a career-low 4.3 K/9, and his 3.50 ERA was a bit reflective of good luck. Cashner also gets a tough matchup in his first game back, toeing the rubber opposite Corey Kluber in Cleveland.