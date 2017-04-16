Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Runs into trouble in season debut
Cashner (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks across 5.1 innings as he took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He struck out two.
Cashner was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after recovering from a shoulder injury, and perhaps his stamina came into play. He allowed just three baserunners through five innings, but he proceeded to load the bases with one out in the sixth and allowed a two-run single, with another run later tacked onto his ledger as the bullpen allowed an inherited man to come around. Despite an unsightly final line, Cashner can take some positives from his debut given his strong start and the fact that he was able to reach his 85-pitch limit. He will next take the ball Thursday against the Royals.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Confirmed for Saturday start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to land Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Making first rehab start Monday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to require two rehab starts•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...