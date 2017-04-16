Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Runs into trouble in season debut

Cashner (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks across 5.1 innings as he took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Cashner was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after recovering from a shoulder injury, and perhaps his stamina came into play. He allowed just three baserunners through five innings, but he proceeded to load the bases with one out in the sixth and allowed a two-run single, with another run later tacked onto his ledger as the bullpen allowed an inherited man to come around. Despite an unsightly final line, Cashner can take some positives from his debut given his strong start and the fact that he was able to reach his 85-pitch limit. He will next take the ball Thursday against the Royals.