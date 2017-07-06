Cashner (4-7) gave up two unearned runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

He no-hit Boston through 5.2 frames before a Xander Bogaerts homer ruined both the no-hitter and the shutout. Cashner's produced eight quality starts in 14 trips to the mound this season, but his 3.54 ERA is more than a full run better than his FIP and his 4.4 K/9 limits his usefulness in shallower fantasy formats.