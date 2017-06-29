Cashner was hit in the right forearm by a broken bat during his start Thursday, and will get precautionary X-rays for the contusion, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cashner was the recipient of Edwin Encarnacion's broken bat, as a giant chunk of the barrel flew at the pitcher during the sixth inning of his outing against the Indians. The right-hander stayed in the game, but will undergo X-rays to see if there was any serious damage done to his arm. Cashner was recently activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday prior to his start due to an oblique injury that forced him to miss two starts. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being with his next scheduled start coming Tuesday against the Red Sox.