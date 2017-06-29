Cashner was hit in the right forearm by a broken bat during his start Thursday, and will get precautionary X-rays for the contusion, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cashner was the recipient of Edwin Encarnacion's broken bat, as a giant chunk of the barrel flew at the pitcher during the sixth inning of his outing against the Indians. The right-hander stayed in the game, but will undergo X-rays to see if there was any serious damage done to his arm. Cashner was recently activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday prior to his start due to an oblique injury that forced him to miss two starts. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being with his next scheduled start coming Tuesday against the Red Sox.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories