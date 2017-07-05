Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Will start Wednesday
Cashner (forearm) has been cleared to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Cashner was pulled early in his most recent start last Thursday against the Indians after he was struck in the chest and right forearm by a piece of a broken bat, but after a few days of resting, he was able to shake off the pain and isn't expected to face any limitations in his return to the mound. Prior to exiting his last start -- his first since returning from a brief stay on the disabled list due to a minor oblique injury -- Cashner was roughed up for five runs on six hits and two walks. He'll likely make for a shaky DFS and weekly-league option against the Red Sox, who also tagged him for five runs in a May 23 outing.
