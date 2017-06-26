Cashner (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will use the side session as a gauge for how much progress Cashner has made with the strained left oblique, which resulted in his placement on the 10-day disabled list following a June 14 start. If Cashner experiences no issues while throwing Monday, he could be cleared to start Thursday against the Indians. Austin Bibens-Dirkx or Nick Martinez will likely move back to a long-relief role once Cashner is activated.