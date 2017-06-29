Cashner's forearm X-rays came back clean following his start Thursday.

Cashner was hit by a broken bat during the sixth inning, but stayed in the game with a forearm contusion. It didn't seem as though the incident provided any major injury to the right-hander, but he should still be monitored until his next scheduled start Tuesday against Boston.

