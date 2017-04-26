Rangers' Anthony Bass: Blown up in season debut
Bass coughed up six runs (four earned) and surrendered nine hits in three innings of long relief during Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.
It wasn't an auspicious season debut for Bass, who entered the game in the fifth inning after starter Andrew Cashner surrendered a homer to open the frame. Bass did little to clot the bleeding, giving up five hits and throwing a wild pitch before recording the first out of the inning. Don't expect on the Rangers to count on the veteran for high-leverage work out of the bullpen anytime soon.
