Bass had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bass will likely head to the bullpen where he could serve as a long relief option if needed. The 29-year-old put up impressive numbers at Round Rock before earning the promotion, allowing just two hits through 8.1 scoreless innings while striking out an astonishing 16 batters.

