Bass signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Bass returns to Texas after playing 33 games with the club in 2015. He spent last season in Japan, where he compiled a 3.65 ERA in 103.2 innings. The right-hander has a 4.40 career ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in five major league seasons and will be a long shot to make the squad out of spring training.