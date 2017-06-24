Bibens-Dirkx gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in a win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Bibens-Dirkx has now turned in two seven-inning, one-run gems on the road against two of the best offenses in baseball (Nationals and Yankees) in his last three starts. A poor showing against Toronto was sandwiched in between, and the right-hander has just 21 strikeouts in 36.2 innings this season, but he's made a decent case to stick in the rotation even after Cole Hamels (shoulder) and Andrew Cashner (oblique) return to action.

