With Yu Darvish expected to start Sunday against the Angels, Bibens-Dirkx will presumably move back to the bullpen and remain in a relief role for the foreseeable future, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bibens-Dirkx had been a candidate to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, but his services weren't needed after Andrew Cashner (forearm) was cleared to make the turn. With Cashner coming out of the start in sound condition and the Rangers listing Cole Hamels, Tyson Ross and Darvish as their probable starters for their series with the Angels in the team's final three games before the All-Star break, there won't have a need for Bibens-Dirkx in the rotation going forward, barring another starter succumbing to an injury. Bibens-Dirkx will likely assume the long-relief role that had previously fallen to Nick Martinez, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.