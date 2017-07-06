Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Likely headed back to bullpen
With Yu Darvish expected to start Sunday against the Angels, Bibens-Dirkx will presumably move back to the bullpen and remain in a relief role for the foreseeable future, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bibens-Dirkx had been a candidate to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, but his services weren't needed after Andrew Cashner (forearm) was cleared to make the turn. With Cashner coming out of the start in sound condition and the Rangers listing Cole Hamels, Tyson Ross and Darvish as their probable starters for their series with the Angels in the team's final three games before the All-Star break, there won't have a need for Bibens-Dirkx in the rotation going forward, barring another starter succumbing to an injury. Bibens-Dirkx will likely assume the long-relief role that had previously fallen to Nick Martinez, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Wednesday's scheduled start in flux•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Serves up three homers Friday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Receives Friday start•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Improves to 3-0•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Surrenders five through five in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Earns second start•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...