Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Receives Friday start
Bibens-Dirkx will start Friday's series opener with the White Sox.
With Andrew Cashner (oblique) receiving clearance to come off the disabled list for a start Thursday against the Indians, the Rangers will bump Nick Martinez to the bullpen to keep Bibens-Dirkx in the rotation as the team's fifth starter. Bibens-Dirkx certainly earned the nod after covering seven innings and giving up one run in his past outing Saturday against the Yankees, but his stay in the rotation may not last much longer with Martin Perez (thumb) seemingly on track to come off the DL next week.
