Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Roughed up in long relief
Bibens-Dirkx surrendered two runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Orioles. He struck out three batters.
The 32-year-old rookie was making his first appearance since June 30, when he was still a member of the Rangers' rotation. With the returns of Martin Perez and Andrew Cashner from the disabled list shortly before the All-Star break, Bibens-Dirkx is expected to work in a mop-up role out of the bullpen going forward, which will likely make his workload highly variable from week to week.
