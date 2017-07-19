Bibens-Dirkx surrendered two runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Orioles. He struck out three batters.

The 32-year-old rookie was making his first appearance since June 30, when he was still a member of the Rangers' rotation. With the returns of Martin Perez and Andrew Cashner from the disabled list shortly before the All-Star break, Bibens-Dirkx is expected to work in a mop-up role out of the bullpen going forward, which will likely make his workload highly variable from week to week.