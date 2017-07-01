Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Serves up three homers Friday
Bibens-Dirkx gave up four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- while striking out two over 5.2 innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in an 8-7 loss to the White Sox.
Despite his inability to keep the ball in the park, Bibens-Dirkx was in line for the win before Matt Bush blew another save. The 32-year-old rookie is expected to make one more start before the All-Star break Wednesday at home against the Red Sox, but will likely lose his spot in the rotation soon afterwards.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Receives Friday start•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Improves to 3-0•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Surrenders five through five in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Earns second start•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Strong performance in spot start•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Will start Sunday vs. Nationals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...