Bibens-Dirkx gave up four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- while striking out two over 5.2 innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in an 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Despite his inability to keep the ball in the park, Bibens-Dirkx was in line for the win before Matt Bush blew another save. The 32-year-old rookie is expected to make one more start before the All-Star break Wednesday at home against the Red Sox, but will likely lose his spot in the rotation soon afterwards.