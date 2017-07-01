Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Wednesday's scheduled start in flux
Bibens-Dirkx could be replaced in the rotation in advance of his next scheduled start for Wednesday's game against Boston, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
There are a bunch of moving parts involved in the rotation, but this will hinge upon the availability of Martin Perez, who is currently on the DL with a thumb injury. In the event that Perez is activated off the disabled list, he could throw for the series opener Monday with Yu Darvish toeing the rubber Tuesday. This would present a dilemma with Andrew Cashner (currently day-to-day with a forearm injury) and Bibens-Dirkx, as one of the two pitchers would start Wednesday while the other essentially misses a start. The Rangers haven't announced anything as of yet, but are likely to address the situation as soon as possible.
