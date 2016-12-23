Dragmire was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Friday.

This is the second time the Rangers have claimed Dragmire this offseason, and it would not be surprising to see them once again attempt to sneak him through waivers and off the 40-man roster. He will serve as right-handed relief depth with whatever team he ends up with this spring.

