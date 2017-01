Dragmire was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.

Yet again, the Rangers have decided to designate Dragmire for assignment. This time around, the move was made to bring Tyson Ross onto the club's 40-man roster. Dragmire failed to impress in 2016, as he threw for a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings (45 games) at the Double-A level.