Dragmire was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

He was booted from the 40-man roster, but will still attend spring training with the big league club, as he attempts to make a positive impression with the hopes of getting summoned from Triple-A during the season. He only notched a 13.1 percent strikeout rate with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate last year, and has very little fantasy upside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball