Dragmire was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

He was booted from the 40-man roster, but will still attend spring training with the big league club, as he attempts to make a positive impression with the hopes of getting summoned from Triple-A during the season. He only notched a 13.1 percent strikeout rate with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate last year, and has very little fantasy upside.