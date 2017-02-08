Hayes signed a minor league contract with Texas on Wednesday, Stefan Stevenson of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The contract includes an invitation to spring training and marks his fifth team in the last sixth seasons. Hayes is a career .205 hitter and will likely serve as organizational depth in a system that includes Jonathan Lucroy and Robinson Chirinos.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola