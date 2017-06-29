Gomez (back) will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Indians.

Gomez sat out Tuesday due to a sore back and was left out of the starting lineup Wednesday as well, but did strike out in a pinch-hit appearance. The time off apparently did well for his back soreness, as he'll be back in center field and batting sixth in the order. It remains to be seen, however, if his struggles at the plate will be on the mend as well. Prior to missing Tuesday's contest, he had whiffed 11 times over the previous four games.