Gomez is out of Tuesday's lineup due to a sore back, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The back soreness may explain the slugger's recent slump at the plate, as Gomez has just one hit over the last four game on top of 11 strikeouts. All indications are that the injury is nothing too serious, but the team is exercising caution in regards to throwing the 31-year-old back into action. Gomez missed nearly a month while sidelined with a hamstring issue earlier this season.