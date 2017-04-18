Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Fills out stat sheet against A's

Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the A's.

It was a much-needed nice performance from Gomez, who is hitting just .176 on the year with three home runs and six RBI in 60 plate appearances. The 31-year-old has a nice mix of power and speed, but he's mostly an all-or-nothing performer who can be extremely streaky. His 26.7 percent strikeout rate doesn't help matters, and he's typically been a headache for fantasy owners despite his talent. But because of his 20-20 potential in a strong lineup and great hitter's park, Gomez should remain owned in most mixed leagues.

