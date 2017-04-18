Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Fills out stat sheet against A's
Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the A's.
It was a much-needed nice performance from Gomez, who is hitting just .176 on the year with three home runs and six RBI in 60 plate appearances. The 31-year-old has a nice mix of power and speed, but he's mostly an all-or-nothing performer who can be extremely streaky. His 26.7 percent strikeout rate doesn't help matters, and he's typically been a headache for fantasy owners despite his talent. But because of his 20-20 potential in a strong lineup and great hitter's park, Gomez should remain owned in most mixed leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hits leadoff shot against Angels•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Bumped to sixth spot•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Returns to lineup as DH•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Expects to begin swinging Sunday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Should return soon•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...