Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Gets day off Sunday
Gomez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Gomez is 0-for-7 with six strikeouts during the first two games of the weekend series, so he'll head to the bench in favor of Delino DeShields Jr. Gomez will look to find his swing again following the All-Star break.
